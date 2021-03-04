Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.