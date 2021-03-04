Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

ROP stock opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

