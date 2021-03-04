Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $380.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

