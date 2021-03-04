Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

