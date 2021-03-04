Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79,415 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

