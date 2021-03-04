Roth Capital Boosts TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $27.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,152. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.47.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,100 shares of company stock worth $17,425,956. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

