Roth Capital Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $8.90 on Thursday, reaching $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 172,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,680. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.