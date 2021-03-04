Roth Capital Raises Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $6.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.
Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,634. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.49.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
