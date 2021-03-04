Roth Capital Raises Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $6.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,634. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

