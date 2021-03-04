Router Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00005975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $239,968.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00473871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00077946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.77 or 0.00487211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

