Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading Down 5%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 96,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 73,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROGFF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

