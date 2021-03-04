Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Set at C$2.40 by Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) received a C$2.40 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

TSE ROXG traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,453. The firm has a market cap of C$537.25 million and a PE ratio of 36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

