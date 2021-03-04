Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €31.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.50 ($34.71).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €1.02 ($1.20) on Thursday, reaching €30.28 ($35.62). 531,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.63. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

