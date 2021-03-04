Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.86 ($31.60).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €29.20 ($34.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.21. Uniper has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €31.28 ($36.80). The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

