Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €59.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €53.62 ($63.08) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

