Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

