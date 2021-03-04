Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $70.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 22,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,656. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

