Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 705,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after buying an additional 342,353 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

