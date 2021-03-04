Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $29.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

