Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $5,537,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.