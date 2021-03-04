Royal Bank of Canada Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TA. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TA traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 777,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.63.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$583,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at C$761,987.34. Insiders sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last quarter.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

