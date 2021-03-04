Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

CLW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 5,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

