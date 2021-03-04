Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to “Outperform”

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.
ORCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of ORCC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,358,000 after buying an additional 301,172,900 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $527,519,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $98,303,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,354,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
