Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to “Outperform”

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,358,000 after buying an additional 301,172,900 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $527,519,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $98,303,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,354,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

