Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.95. 121,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,239. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.