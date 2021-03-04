Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

RGLD opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

