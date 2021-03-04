Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Short Interest Up 70.8% in February

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RYMM stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 126,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,441. Royal Mines and Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Royal Mines and Minerals
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.