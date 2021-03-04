Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Short Interest Up 70.8% in February

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RYMM stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 126,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,441. Royal Mines and Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Royal Mines and Minerals

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

