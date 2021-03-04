Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 125,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.34. 2,902,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,040. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

