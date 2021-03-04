RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $49,733.99 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $107,097.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $49,733.99 or 1.00510937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 580 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

