Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 658,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 708,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

