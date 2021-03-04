Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.55 Million

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $5.55 million worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1,746.53 or 0.03621244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00473848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00083984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00487330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052199 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

