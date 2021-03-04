Rupiah Token Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $691,747.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.59 or 0.00747773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.