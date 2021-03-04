Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,073 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.61 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.