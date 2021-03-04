Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,279 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 72,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

