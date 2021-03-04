Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 764,754 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 764,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.93% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $228.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

