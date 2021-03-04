Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1,899.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

FOXF stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.