Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lennox International worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $288.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

