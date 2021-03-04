Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 27,493 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Cinemark worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 361.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 65.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

