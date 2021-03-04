Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Brady worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 829,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,292 shares of company stock worth $3,001,830. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRC opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.