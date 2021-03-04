Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 303,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 586,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

