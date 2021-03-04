Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Sykes Enterprises worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

SYKE opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.