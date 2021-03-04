Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of FibroGen worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

