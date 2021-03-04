Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.62.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

