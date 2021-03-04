Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after buying an additional 65,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.