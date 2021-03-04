Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of CorVel worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at $675,101,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,514,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,399 shares of company stock worth $6,924,828. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.