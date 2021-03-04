Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,392 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Veracyte worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

