Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,950 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Energizer worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

