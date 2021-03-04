Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.43 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,651.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

FATE opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,027,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

