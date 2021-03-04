Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF opened at $52.95 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

