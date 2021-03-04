Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Exelixis worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

