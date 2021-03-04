Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of PJT Partners worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $68.67 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

