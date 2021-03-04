Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of RealPage worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.87 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

